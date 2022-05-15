Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

