BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

