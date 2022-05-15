AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

