AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

