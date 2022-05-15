Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 285.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

