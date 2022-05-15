BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $299.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

