BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 469,058 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of Realogy worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Realogy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Realogy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Realogy by 44.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 279,921 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 906,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.92 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

