Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of Progress Software worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 77,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.06 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

