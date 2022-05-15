AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,742 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

NYSE:KRC opened at $61.38 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

