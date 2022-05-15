BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 101,017 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of AM opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

