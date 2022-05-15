BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1,275.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

