BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,443 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of American States Water worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,374,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. American States Water has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

