BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3,666.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.27% of Comstock Resources worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

