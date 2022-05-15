AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,286 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of UBER opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

