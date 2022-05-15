BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,731 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

