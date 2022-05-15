Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.93. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

