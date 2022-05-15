Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 304,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.