Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

CAR stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.