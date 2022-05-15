AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $944,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

