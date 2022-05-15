Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,164,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 248,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cognex by 107.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 220,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

