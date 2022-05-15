BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Webster Financial by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 127,052 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 100,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

