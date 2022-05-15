BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.99 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 114.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $27.39 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

