AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,848 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,571,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 346,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

