AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,229 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 617,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $10,385,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

