AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $263.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.89 and a one year high of $498.97. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

