Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 432.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,607. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

