AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE WY opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

