AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $929,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,182,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,191 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,285,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

