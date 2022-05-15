AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.78.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

