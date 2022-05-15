AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $837.00 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

