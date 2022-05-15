BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

