ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

