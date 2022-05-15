BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,073 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.