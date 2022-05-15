AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 814,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after acquiring an additional 466,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,742,000 after acquiring an additional 420,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

