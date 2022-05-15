UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

