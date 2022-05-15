AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $966,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

