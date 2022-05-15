AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Worthington Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

