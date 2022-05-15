AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 546.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $58.18 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

