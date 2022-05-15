AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,761,000 after acquiring an additional 379,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

