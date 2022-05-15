Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

