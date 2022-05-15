Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,154 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

