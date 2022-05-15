UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 2,426 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.85 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.