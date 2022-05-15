UMB Bank N A MO Takes $50,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

