UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $264.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.87.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

