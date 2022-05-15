UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.00.

HSBC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

