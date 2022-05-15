UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 386,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.29 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

