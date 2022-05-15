Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SFL by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.74. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.