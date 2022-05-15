UMB Bank N A MO Takes $53,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $367.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

