Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,677 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Acushnet worth $77,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

