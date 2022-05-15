Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $79,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $145.98 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

